Caneyville man facing murder charge in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - A Caneyville man is now facing a murder charge in Ohio County.
Adam Lacefield was arrested last week on unrelated charges to the death of Johnnie Hayes, who was found dead in his car last Wednesday.
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office now says Lacefield will be charged in the murder of Hayes.
In November, Hayes was shot when chasing burglars off his property. Right after that happened, Hayes found a bomb in his barn.
Fast-forward to last week, Hayes was found dead in a car, outside a home in Rosine, KY. It’s not said if those incidents are related.
We reported last Friday that two more people were arrested in the case.
Wanda Ferguson and Mandy Decker are not facing murder charges, but are booked in Ohio County Jail on several drug charges and failure to report a body.
