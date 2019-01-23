Bulldogs dominating early part of 2019

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 2019 is shaping up to be the year of the Bulldog.
Currently, Bosse boys basketball team is riding a 7-game win streak so far this year sitting at 12-4 on the season, with just one loss in conference play.
Shane Burkhart’s team may be young and may be lacking the star power from previous Bulldogs teams, but with the help of emerging leader, Kiyron Powell, the squad has finally found their groove halfway thru the season.
With a court-spacing offense that sees multiple hot shooters a game, Bosse is outscoring opponents in January by 115 points and they show no sign of slowing down.
“We don’t have the same type of scoring that we had last year, or even the same type of scoring we had when Kolton was here," explained Junior center Powell. "So now that we’re playing more of as a team and trusting each other with the ball, we feel like that each one of us can make a play at any point.”
“We’re starting to really run our offense well," Coach Burkhart stated. "We’re starting to get downhill, which is positive; we’re starting to make jumpshots. It’s frustrating because I don’t think they realize how good they can be. I see it, I feel it, but it’s not coming to the floor all the time, but the kids are practicing hard, they’re playing hard and we’re obviously on a 7-game win streak for a reason.”
The next game for the Bulldogs is set for this Friday, an out-of-conference matchup with the Red Devils in Owensboro. Tipoff in Kentucky is slated for 7:30 p.m.
