Woman finds lost 100-year-old ring in Camp Fire rubble

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) - California’s Camp Fire took dozens of lives and destroyed thousands of homes.
Sifting through the rubble became devastatingly commonplace.
For one woman, returning to the ashes of her home to find a ring seemed fruitless.
But, after hours of searching, Heather Thornewood uncovered a precious family heirloom.
It was her great-great grandmother’s ring.
Her great-great grandfather made the ring out of a tie-stud and gave it to her great-great grandmother sometime in the early 1900s.
Eventually, it was passed down to her.
“It lived through the Great Depression,” Thornewood said. “It’s over 100 years old and I’ll be able to pass it on to my children at some point in time.”
The ring had to be scraped, reshaped and polished.
