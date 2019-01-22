Windy, rainy and much colder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Winds will pick up from the south on Tuesday night and Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect for the Tri-State through Wednesday morning. Most of the Tri-State will see between a half inch and inch of rainfall through Wednesday morning, so a flood watch is also in effect for melting and runoff from the snow. Falling temps on Wednesday afternoon, so some refreezing possible on roads. No measurable snowfall expected. Sharply colder for the weekend with some light snow showers/flurries.