Wendell Foster expands and community responds

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Big changes are underway at Wendell Foster.
An expansion costing more than 3.5 million dollars.
Work crews finished the first of four phases Monday January 21,2019.
This expansion is going to add more than 15 thousand square feet. To do that, they’ll have to tear down the “All Faith Chapel”, which was being used as maintenance and storage for the center.
In it’s place, crews will be building an out patient facility. Some in the community have been having trouble coming to terms with the new plans.
I spoke to one women today who says: that chapel was her whole life, but she’s happy to know they will be keeping a little piece of it in the end.
I spoke with the chief executive officer today who says, the history and purpose of that chapel will not be lost.
Right now, there are more than 50 people on their wait list there at Wendall Foster.
Which serves people with disabilities and non-disabilities.
They are hoping this expansion will help cut the wait time down.
They are still waiting for the board to approve phase four. Which will consist of two houses on triplet street being torn down to build a state of the art house keeping and inventory building.
