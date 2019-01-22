Weaver decides against mayoral run; will seek 3rd council term

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Jonathan Weaver has announced he will be running for a third term on the Evansville City Council.
According to Weaver, the decision comes after months of contemplating a run for mayor.
“I am at a point in my life where I am very happy with what I have and where I am in life,” Weaver says. “I have a two year old, and the time constraints that being Mayor have, would take too much time away from Jonathan, Jr., his mother and his brothers.”
Weaver will officially file on January 28.
