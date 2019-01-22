USI at the PAC for two this week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE)– University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball begins a two-game homestand Thursday when it hosts Missouri University of Science & Technology for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The homestand continues through the weekend when the Screaming Eagles welcome Drury University to the PAC Saturday at 3:15 p.m. for the seventh annual Hoops for Troops game to honor members of the United States Armed Forces.
Veterans, military personnel and their guests will receive free tickets to the USI-Drury men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader with their military identification or proof of service at the front of the PAC. Hoops for the Troops is sponsored by American Legion Post 324 and the USI Student Veterans Association.
Game coverage for all of USI’s GLVC games, including live stats, the GLVCSN, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 12 Quick Notes:
USI posts 4-game winning streak. The University of Southern Indiana extended its winning ways to four-straight with a road-trip sweep last week, posting a 78-59 win over Rockhurst University and 98-79 victory over William Jewell College. Senior guard Alex Stein, who averaged 23.5 points in the two games, led the team versus Rockhurst with 26 points, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell, who averaged 20.5 points during the road trip, posted a season-high 29 points versus WJC.
USI hits highs versus WJC. The Screaming Eagles reached season and career-highs during the win over WJC. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed a season-high tying eight rebounds. Senior forward Jacob Norman tied a season-high with six points and dished a career-high six assists, while senior guard/forward Nathan Hansen tied a season-high with six rebounds.
Eagles match longest win streak of the year. With the road trip sweep, the Eagles have won four-straight, matching their longest winning streak of the year. USI is outscoring the opponents 83.5-64.8 during the streak and is led by senior guard Alex Stein with 22.8 points per game. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell follows with 14.0 points per outing, while sophomore forward Emmanuel Little and senior guard/forward Nate Hansen round out the double-digit scorers with 11.5 points and 10.5 points per contest.
Stein has the hot hand. In the last four games, senior guard Alex Stein is shooting 69.6 percent from the field (32-46), 77.8 percent from beyond the arc (7-9).
Eagles at home in 2018-19. USI is 6-2 at home this season and is outscoring the visitors, 83.6-71.4, and outrebounding the opponents, 35.9-31.6 per game. Senior guard Alex Stein leads USI at home with 20.1 points per contest.
USI vs. Missouri S&T. USI leads the all-time series with Missouri University of Science & Technology, 16-3, since the series started in the 1983-84 season. The Eagles, who are 15-1 against the Miners since they joined the GLVC in 2004-05, defeated Missouri S&T last season at the PAC, 98-78. Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little had his best game as a freshman in the win with 29 points and 21 rebounds.
Missouri S&T in 2018-19. The Miners saw their record rise to 3-11 overall and 1-5 in the GLVC with their first GLVC win of the year at McKendree, 72-69, Saturday. The win over McKendree snapped a 11-game losing streak for Missouri S&T.
USI vs. Drury. The series between USI and Drury is knotted up at 11-11 after the Panthers defeated the Eagles last season during the regular season in Springfield, Missouri, 71-61, and in the GLVC Tournament, 79-72. Forward Julius Rajala led the Eagles versus the Panthers last season with 17.0 points per game, while senior guard Alex Stein posted 15.0 points per contest in the two outings.
Drury in 2018-19. The Panthers are 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the GLVC after splitting in the league last weekend. Drury has won two of its last three games after a stretch of losing four of five, including a three-game losing streak.
