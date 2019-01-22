USI at the PAC for two this week

Eagles match longest win streak of the year. With the road trip sweep, the Eagles have won four-straight, matching their longest winning streak of the year. USI is outscoring the opponents 83.5-64.8 during the streak and is led by senior guard Alex Stein with 22.8 points per game. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell follows with 14.0 points per outing, while sophomore forward Emmanuel Little and senior guard/forward Nate Hansen round out the double-digit scorers with 11.5 points and 10.5 points per contest.