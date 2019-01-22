Teen arrested after victim threatened with replica guns

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police arrested a teenager on Friday after using an apparent handgun to threaten a man late Friday.
According to the EPD press release, the victim was walking in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Morton Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday when he was approached by a 14-year-old male. The release states the teenage suspect put the gun into the back of the victim and asked, “do you want to get popped tonight?”
After pleading with the 14-year-old not to shoot him, the release claims the teenager let the victim go and started running.
An officer in the area found a person matching the suspect’s description and tried to stop him. According to the release, the suspect began running from the officer, but was caught shortly after.
Two handguns, which were later tested and determined to be replicas, were found at the location where the 14-year-old began running from police.
The EPD news release says the teenager was arrested for Felony Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon and Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement.
