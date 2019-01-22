Police release more information on Owensboro triple homicide

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Five days after a triple homicide we continue work to get answers to what led up to the shooting.
The sole survivor is still in critical condition.
Detectives are still looking at thousands of pieces of evidence and going over tips from the community. According to police, they are still working to figure out the motive that lead to the shooting.
Police did confirm on Tuesday that most of the victims knew both suspects, but could not confirm what their relationships were.
Police have identified the man they’d been looking for, who was caught on video at a nearby gas station, and seen with one of the victims just a day before the shooting. Police have yet to interview him, but still want to in hopes he can fill in some blanks for investigators.
OPD knows there is a lot of unknown so far, but hopes to learn more in the coming days.
“Obviously people have a lot of questions," explained Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department. "You know we still have a lot of questions about it. But to protect the integrity of the investigation and to make sure like I said ultimately we owe it not just to the victims, but their families to make sure we get to the bottom of this and we investigate it properly and that we do everything we can to present a very solid case.”
Both suspects, Arnett Baines and Cylar Shemwell, will appear in court on Wednesday for the first time since the murders.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.