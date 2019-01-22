Pair of teens arrested after police respond to armed robbery report

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police say two teenagers were arrested late Saturday after robbing two people at gunpoint.
According to the news release from EPD, two 16-year-old males were seen in a truck bed by the victims around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on John Street. The release states the two teens claimed to have been trying to avoid several attacking dogs.
After scarring the dogs away the victims offered the two teenagers a ride home due to the cold weather. Once they arrived at the address given by the 16-year-old suspects, one teenager pointed a gun at the victims and subsequently robbed the driver and passenger.
The news release states a K-9 unit, fresh footprints in the snow, and a detailed description of the suspects helped lead them to the apartment complex where the suspects went. During their investigation, EPD officers found the two handguns used in the robbery and also found clothes matching the victim’s description.
The 16-year-old suspects were arrested for Robbery: Armed with a Deadly Weapon and taken to the Youth Care Center.
