Owensboro woman to appear on ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman will take part in a popular NBC game show ON Tuesday.
Nurse Jodi Scott will be on Tuesday’s episode of “Ellen’s Game of Games.” Scott will be alongside Ellen Degeneres, taking part in one of the funny games.
If you want to be on the look out for Scott, she’s taking part in a game called “Oh Ship.”
There will be a watch party at Fetta in Owensboro from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
You can watch “Ellen’s Game of Games” on WFIE at 7 p.m.
