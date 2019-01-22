Owensboro woman accused of stabbing man in the arm

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of stabbing a man.
Police say they were called Monday evening to a home in the 3000 block of Burlew Boulevard.
We’re told the victim had been stabbed in the arm and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Brittney A. Cooper, was arrested and taken to jail.
She is facing an assault charge.
Anyone with more information about the incident should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
