Owensboro firefighter saves man from burning apartment

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Lieutenant Brian Rowan is a 13 year veteran of the Owensboro fire department. Yet, he had never rescued anyone until Friday when his crew got called to an apartment fire.
“About halfway up to the building I heard the chief say hey we’ve got someone trapped in the second floor," Rowan said.
Rowan immediately took action, grabbing a ladder.
“Once I got to the top of the ladder, he popped his head back up on me," Rowan said. "And I said ‘Hey man.’ I told him who I was and I said we got to get you out of here.”
He then grabbed the man, pulled him head first out of his second floor apartment and got him to safety.
“And once they grabbed him, they took him onto the ground and they started doing life safety measures," Rowan said.
Rowan said his training kicked in immediately but he didn't realize what he had done until he got back to the station.
“It’s self-rewarding," he said. "When something like that happens because like I said when we get punched out it’s because someone’s having a bad day or they’re having the worst day of their life. You want to help them and hopefully turn things around.”
But right now Rowan still has no idea who the victim is. He tells us he'd like to reintroduce himself and check in on him to make sure he's doing okay.
“It would be pretty cool to see how he’s doing and to know that you know, glad you’re here dude," he said. "Glad someone’s not planning a funeral for you.”
