OHS names new golf coaches

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Some familiar names within the area have been named the new coaches for the Red Devils' golf teams.
Owensboro High School sent a news release early Tuesday naming Pat Hume as the new coach of the boys' golf team and Kip Walters in charge of the girls' team.
“We are very excited about having these gentlemen back in the coaching ranks at OHS. Both have a great history of coaching in Owensboro and we’re thankful to have them lead our golf programs,” - OHS Athletic Director Todd Harper
Hume, who has coached the Daviess County High School boys' basketball team from 2004-2015, was previously the head golf coach at Kentucky Wesleyan in 1993.
“I look forward to continuing to build on the tradition of the OHS boys’ golf program. I also hope to create a love for the great game of golf through the teaching of the rules, skills and etiquette needed to play the game for a lifetime,” - said Hume.
The news release from OHS states Walters has been with the public school system for 17 years, teaching at Owensboro Middle School North. Walters has served as a coach on the baseball teams at OHS as well as Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“Coaching and golf are both passions of mine. I am excited to work with our younger generation who may also share the same passion for golf as I do. This is a unique opportunity to hopefully build the program into something both our school and our community can be proud of. I am grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to it," - said Walters.
The upcoming golf season begins in July.
