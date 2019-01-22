New gas station and restaurant coming to Evansville

By Matthew DeVault | January 22, 2019 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 2:17 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new gas station and restaurant were approved by the Evansville Site Review Committee this morning.

Pending a few minor changes, a new Casey’s Gas Station will open up on Evansville’s east side.

The Casey’s will find a place nest to along I-69 off Morgan Avenue.

The Review Committee also approved Twisted Tomato to take over a building across from Hill Top Inn on Harmony Way.

The owner says pending a walk through by the committee, the restaurant will be set to open in the coming weeks.

