Neighborhood Watch: Man arrested after small time jewelry heist, teens accused in armed robbery

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - There was a small time jewelry heist in Henderson County.
The Sheriff’s office says a 20-year old, Brian Fuchs, of Henderson stole several pocket knives and pieces of jewelry from a home on Highway 416-E in Hebbardsville.
The items are worth about $2,700.
Fuchs is in the Henderson County Jail, arrested for theft. .
--------------------------------------------
Two 16-years-old teens are in custody, accused in a weekend armed robbery in Evansville.
It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say the victims saw the teens on John Street and offered them a ride because of the bad weather.
Police say the teens told the victims to take them to Rotherwood and East Franklin. When the teens got out, officers say one of them pointed a gun and robbed both victims.
Police say they found two guns. Both teens were taken to Youth Care Center and are facing robbery with a deadly weapon charges.
------------------------------------------
A 14-year-old is charged with intimidation.
Evansville police say the boy approached a man last Friday near Lincoln and Morton, rammed a handgun into his back and asked, “Do you want to get popped tonight?”
Police say the man begged the kid not to shoot him and the boy ran off.
A responding officer saw the suspect, chased him down and arrested him.
Police found these two handguns, which turned out to be replicas.
The boy was taken to the Youth Care Center and charged with felony intimidation with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
