Jailer: unusually high number of contraband indictments in Jan.

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - People held in the Daviess County Detention Center are already facing charges of one kind or another, but the jailer says his staff is catching more crimes committed inside the detention center.
He’s sent 12 indictments to county prosecutors so far this month; mostly for violence and contraband and says that’s more than usual.
We spoke with the jailer and he says they are doing everything they can to get that number down. Even though their system is pretty good as it is, there is always room for improvement.
Management at the Daviess County Detention Center is focusing on making systematic changes to security protocols.
Jailer Art Maglinger tells 14 News that all the contraband in January was caught before it entered the facility. Their most recent case was just last weekend.
Maglinger says his staff will continue to thoroughly check anyone coming into the jail. And he plans to put in a mail scanner to stop contraband from coming in that way.
Right now there are a little under 700 inmates at the detention center, the jailer says he wants to thank all the deputy’s that work here each and every day to make sure everything continues to go smoothly.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.