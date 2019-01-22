Is the Quack Attack back?

(WFIE) - “Show me the flying V!”
Early 90′s kids surely remember Emilio Estevez shouting that at a group of ragtag kids who suddenly became good hockey players in less than a season.
I’m not sure how effective (or legal) the iconic play would be in an actual game, but it sure looked cool.
The Mighty Ducks trilogy began in 1992, with the last film made in 1996.
At least some of the cast put the Duck jerseys back on for a shoot last weekend.
Five of the actors were seen out on the ice at an Anaheim Ducks game. Camera crews filmed the action, but it’s not clear what it’s for.
The moments were documented on Instagram by Danny Tamberelli, who played Tommy Duncan.
The Anaheim Ducks also posted photos with the actors. Kenan Thompson of “SNL” fame joined the reunion. He played Russ Tyler.
Vincent LaRusso (Adam Banks) evidently hasn’t aged since the last film. The former “Hawks” star player made many tween and teen girls swoon back in the day.
Columbe Jacobsen-Derstine (Julie ‘The Cat’ Gaffney) and Garette Ratliff Henson (Guy Germaine) also sported Ducks jerseys, complete with their character’s last name.
In case you don’t feel old yet, many of the Anaheim players weren’t even born yet when the first Mighty Ducks movie was released.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.