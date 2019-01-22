Indiana Swimming & Diving earns Scholar All-America Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) -Both the Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving squads were named College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams on Tuesday. To be selected as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade point average of 3.00 or higher over the fall semester. “It is always a good sign when athletic teams achieve at a high-level in the classroom,” Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze said. "These All-America team achievements come at a good time leading into the championship season. If we perform in the pool like we have in classroom, good things will happen.