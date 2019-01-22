Eagles return to PAC to face Missouri S&T, No. 2 Drury

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball returns to the Physical Activities Center this week to host Missouri University of Science & Technology Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and No. 2 Drury University Saturday at 1 p.m.
Saturday’s game against Drury is USI’s seventh-annual Hoops for Troops game to honor members, past and present, of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans, military personnel and their guests will receive free tickets to the USI-Drury men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader with their military identification or proof of service at the front of the PAC. Hoops for the Troops is sponsored by American Legion Post 324 and the USI Student Veterans Association.
Both Great Lakes Valley Conference games will be aired on 95.7 The Spin as well as the GLVC Sports Network. Live stats, audio and video are accessible at GoUSIEagles.com.
The Screaming Eagles (13-4, 6-1 GLVC) are coming off their second GLVC road sweep in the last three weeks and have won three straight games after wins at Rockhurst University and William Jewell College last week.
Senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to lead the Eagles this year, while senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) is chipping in 10.9 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per appearance.
USI also is getting 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds from sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana), while sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) is contributing 10.3 points per contest. Junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) is close to double-figures, with 9.5 points and 3.5 assists per outing.
Saturday’s game against Drury could have major GLVC Tournament implications as the Panthers and Eagles are ranked first and second, respectively, in the league standings as well as the GLVC Points Rating System.
Headlines
• Eagles post another GLVC road sweep. USI Women’s Basketball posted its second GLVC road sweep in the last three weeks with wins over Rockhurst (86-64) and William Jewell (65-51) last week.
• Last week’s leaders. Senior guard Alex Davidson averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game to lead the Eagles last week, while sophomore guard Emma DeHart chipped in 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per outing. Sophomore forward Imani Guy added 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per appearance, while junior guard Ashley Johnson dished out a team-best 4.5 assists per contest.
• GLVC Tournament Points Rating System. After four weeks of GLVC play, the GLVC Tournament Points Rating System (GTPRS) has the Eagles in second place with a rating of 4.43. Drury (4.50) leads the league, while Maryville (4.00), Truman State (4.00) and Lewis (4.00) are in a three-way tie for third. William Jewell (3.00) rounds out the top six in the standings. The GTPRS will determine the participants and seeding of the GLVC Tournament in 2018-19.
• Davidson posts first-career double-double. Davidson recorded her first-career double-double in USI’s win over William Jewell. She finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with a game and career-high 13 rebounds.
• DeHart posts career bests, continues to flirt with double-double. DeHart recorded a career-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds in USI’s win over Rockhurst, while she also bettered her previous career-high point total (14) when she scored 15 points in the Eagles' win over William Jewell. DeHart has recorded at least eight rebounds in three games this year, including a career-high nine in USI’s win over Maryville January 3.
• Big runs. The Eagles used big runs in both of their wins last week. USI closed the first quarter of its win over Rockhurst with a 19-2 run to take a 28-11 advantage; then used a 16-7 run to end the second quarter with a comfortable 53-24 halftime advantage. USI ended the second quarter against William Jewell with a 16-5 surge to turn a nine-point deficit into a 32-30 halftime advantage; then broke a 36-36 tie by outscoring the Cardinals 15-3 throughout the final 3:30 of the third quarter. The Eagles clinched the win with an 8-0 fourth quarter surge.
• Season highs. USI scored a season-high 86 points against Rockhurst and shot a season-best 55.4 percent (31-56) from the field, marking the second straight game with a shooting percentage of 50.0 percent or better.
• Five score in double-figures versus Rockhurst. The Eagles had a season-high five players score in double-figures against Rockhurst, including Davidson’s 20 points. It was the first time since January 27, 2018, that the Eagles have had five double-digit scorers.
• Key stats against Rockhurst. USI dominated the paint, outscoring the Hawks 46-20 in the lane and earning a 39-25 rebounding advantage.
• Key stat versus William Jewell. The Eagles' bench outscored the Cardinals reserves 17-2.
• Double-figures. Freshman forward Ashlynn Brown scored a season-high 10 points in USI’s win over Quincy, making her the ninth different USI player to score in double figures this year. USI has had seven different players reach double-figures in the scoring column multiple times in 2018-19 and four different players reach the 20-point plateau.
• Up next. USI returns to the PAC this week to take on Missouri S&T and No. 2 Drury.
• About S&T. The Miners are 7-7 overall and 3-4 GLVC in GLVC play after an 81-61 GLVC win over Indianapolis to begin the week. Freshman center Alex Kerr and junior forward Maddie Raley lead the Miners with 11.9 and 11.8 points per game, respectively, while junior center Mykayla Baylor is grabbing a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game. Junior guard Jordan Kabetske is dishing out a team-high 4.0 assists per contest.
• About Drury. The Panthers, ranked No. 2 in the nation, begin the week with a perfect 17-0 record and 7-0 mark in GLVC play. Junior forward Hailey Diestelkamp averages 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers, who visit Bellarmine Thursday, while junior guard Daejah Bernard averages a team-best 6.2 assists per contest.
• Around the corner. USI begins a three-game road trip February 2 when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on rival Bellarmine at Knights Hall.
• Record book watch. Two players are currently in USI’s record books:
–Alex Davidson is 47th in scoring (529);
–Kacy Eschweiler is seventh in blocks (73), 21st in rebounding (452) and is 38th in scoring (685).
• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 409-76 (.843) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 282-27 (.913) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.