Eagles return to PAC to face Missouri S&T, No. 2 Drury

• Big runs. The Eagles used big runs in both of their wins last week. USI closed the first quarter of its win over Rockhurst with a 19-2 run to take a 28-11 advantage; then used a 16-7 run to end the second quarter with a comfortable 53-24 halftime advantage. USI ended the second quarter against William Jewell with a 16-5 surge to turn a nine-point deficit into a 32-30 halftime advantage; then broke a 36-36 tie by outscoring the Cardinals 15-3 throughout the final 3:30 of the third quarter. The Eagles clinched the win with an 8-0 fourth quarter surge.