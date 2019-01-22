Dog survives euthanasia attempt, gets new home

DAVENPORT, IA (Gray News) – Let’s call it a new leash on life.
Rudolph, a 7-8-month-old pit bull mix is getting a second chance after surviving an attempt to euthanize him at an Oklahoma shelter.
“He was at a shelter that was full so the vet euthanized him. But God had a different plan because he woke up. And thank goodness the vet said he wouldn’t do it again,” the King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter said on Facebook.
“So we brought him to our shelter in hopes somebody would come adopt him and give him a second chance at life.”
The shelter recently learned that a number of dogs were about to be put down in Oklahoma. When they reached out, they heard about Rudolph’s story and brought him to King’s Harvest in Iowa.
“We work with different rescue groups in shelters in the South and they basically go around and pull dogs that are going to be put down within a week,” shelter Assistant Director Rochelle Dougall told the Quad-City Times. “They board them, vet them, and then they are able to transport them here to us.”
The shelter had no problem finding a new home for Rudolph. The phone was ringing off the hook.
“Rudolph is heading to his forever home,” King’s Harvest said on Facebook. “It was a tough decision with so many wonderful applications but Rudolph fell in love with this young man and the feeling was mutual.”
