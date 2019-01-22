5 burning questions ahead of the Oscar nominations

If "Roma," which is Mexico's foreign language submission, were to win best picture, it would become the first foreign language film to ever win in the category. Cuaron, who served as his own director of photography, is expected to be nominated for both best directing and best cinematography. If he were to win best director, he and his "Three Amigos" countrymen — del Toro, Alejandro G. Inarritu — will have won the category five of the last six years.