Brief Warm-up

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Windy and warmer today due to southerly winds as high temps climb into the upper 40′s. Rain arrives tonight with temps in the mid to upper 30′s.
On Alert for snow on Wednesday but this system wants to mix in more rain. High temps will hover just above freezing but drop Wednesday afternoon and evening with a changeover to snow likely. Light snow accumulations possible during the evening commute.
Temperatures cascade into the 20′s on Friday as wind chills dip below zero during the morning commute. Snow is possible on Saturday with light accumulations possible.
