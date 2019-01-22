Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here are the nominees for this week’s Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week:
- Braeden Beard - Tell City - 25 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists; became all-time leading score in school’s history
- Drew Hartz - Owensboro Catholic - 19 points, 8 rebounds
- Simon Jacob - Forest Park - 21 points, game-winning 3 pointer against rival Jasper
- Simon Scherry - Heritage Hills - 19 points, 4 assists, 3 steals
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports app and will conclude on Thursday. The winner will announced later that night on 14 News.
