Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky boy

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy.
An amber alert was issued overnight for Isaiah Boren.
Boren is missing from Cadiz, KY. That’s just west of Hopkinsville.
Troopers say Boren had permission to be with Issac Ray Chamberlain, but he hasn’t been returned. Information from the Amber Alert says Boren is autistic and needs medication that he doesn’t have with him.
Chamberlain was last seen driving a blue 2004 Chevy Venture.
If you have any information, call 911 immediately.
