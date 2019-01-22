Aces set for 2-game road trip to Iowa

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A five-day trip to Iowa commences on Wednesday evening when the University of Evansville men’s basketball team takes on Drake in a 7 p.m. game inside the Knapp Center. The game will be carried live on ESPN+ and can be heard on radio with the Purple Aces Sports Network by Learfield.
Setting the Scene
- The Purple Aces travel to Drake with a 9-10 mark and a 3-3 record in the MVC
- In the first meeting against the Bulldogs, the Aces pulled off an 82-77 win in double overtime as K.J. Riley scored 25 points and Marty Hill had 24
- UE is 1-6 in its last seven trips to the Knapp Center; their win came in 2016 by a final of 80-74
- Following Wednesday’s game, the Aces will remain in Iowa until Saturday’s contest at UNI
Last Time Out
- Illinois State shot 51.9% overall and 52.6% from long range as they took a 78-70 win over UE on Saturday
- Riley was 13-of-18 from the line on his way to 19 points while John Hall recorded his 4th double-double of the season, totaling 18 points and 11 rebounds
- Evansville led in the early moments with the teams swapping the lead six times before ISU took a 35-30 halftime lead and hung on for the 8-point win
- Free throw shooting plagued the Aces as they finished at 63% (17/27)
Takeaways from Illinois State
- UE finished with just seven turnovers against the Redbirds, it is tied for the lowest tally this season as UE had just seven against Kentucky Wesleyan
- K.J. Riley has now finished in double figures in 11 of the last 13 games; he is 5th in the nation in free throw attempts and 13th in free throw makes
- John Hall added 11 rebounds and leads the MVC with 8.3/game; his 7.21 defensive caroms per contest ranks 26th in the NCAA
- UE hauled in 26 defensive boards and now ranks 15th in the nation with 29.47 per game
Near the Top
- Over his last two games, K.J. Riley went to the line 26 times, connecting on 18 of those attempts
- For the season, Riley ranks in the top 15 in the NCAA in free throw attempts and makes; his 152 free throw tries is 5th in the country while his 112 makes are 13th.
- Riley now has scored 10+ points in 11 of the last 13 games; he reset his scoring high with 25 points against Drake in the MVC opener
- He ranks 8th in the country with 7.5 fouls drawn per game
- For the season, Riley leads the Aces with 14.2 points per game; his tally is tied for 9th in the Valley
Scouting the Opponent
- Drake enters Wednesday’s game with a 14-5 record and an even 3-3 mark in MVC play
- The Bulldogs have won their last two games including a 69-52 win at Bradley and a 74-63 home triumph over Missouri State on Saturday at the Knapp Center
- Leading the way is Nick McGlynn, who has posted 16 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, both team highs
- McGlynn is shooting 54.6% and has 22 blocks
- Brady Ellingson and D.J. Wilkins average 11.4 and 11.1 points per game, respectively
