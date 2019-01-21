VHS didn’t euthanize any animals in 2018 from overcrowding

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society didn’t have euthanize any animals because of overcrowding in 2018, something they’ve never done before.
VHS says this is something they’ve been working toward for more than 60 years.
In 2018 the shelter only had to euthanize animals because of extreme aggression or severe health problems.
But, there was no need to euthanize because of having too many animals.
The Humane Society attributes this change to people becoming more aware and knowledgeable when it comes to animal care by spaying and neutering their animals. They also seen a drop in unwanted kittens and puppies in the area.
“It’s an overall perception change, as the years go on there’s really been a shift in society toward adopting and fostering rescue animals. As opposed to buying from breeders and pet stores. As a society we’re making progress in that regard,” said Amanda Coburn, Development Coordinator.
VHS also attributes this accomplishment to the community, who constantly volunteers their time and money, creating animal positive businesses and organizations.
