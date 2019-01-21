VFW shooting victim released from hospital

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Paul Glover, the victim of the VFW shooting, is finally back home.
Family members tell us that Glover was released from the hospital on Friday.
He was shot while trying to keep a gunman out of the VFW on Wabash Avenue.
Police say the shooter, John Burghardt, had gotten into a disagreement with an old friend at Bingo night and left.
But when Burghardt returned the police say he had a revolver, but Glover was the one to stop him at the back door.
No one else was hurt.
