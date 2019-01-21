USI Cheer Team finishes sixth at nationals

ORLANDO, Florida (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana Cheer Team finished sixth out of 17 teams in the finals of the 2019 UCA UDA College Cheer & Dance National Championships All-Girl Division I competition Saturday night.
USI began the day by finishing in the upper half of the preliminary round before churning out its top-six finish in the finals.
The Screaming Eagles, under the direction of fifth-year Head Coach Shane Wycoff, improved on their seventh-place finish in 2018. USI was sixth in 2017 and fifth in 2016 after posting a school-best finish of second in 2014.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
