Super Blood Wolf Moon watch party canceled, people still show up

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s not every year that a super blood wolf moon happens.
This is one of the first sky watching events of 2019.
Most of the world will be able to catch a glimpse of this rare event.
Despite the official watch party in Evansville being canceled, some people still went out to watch the sky Sunday night.
Some have cameras set up, others in lawn chairs trying to stay warm.
You won't see another lunar eclipse like this until May 2021.
Here’s the meaning behind the name: super because the earth is closest to the earth in its orbit, blood because of the orange-red color that the moon will appear to be, and wolf because full moons in January are often referred to as full wolf moons.
