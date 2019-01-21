Students, Evansville community reflect on the life of MLK

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The snow and cold weather didn’t stop students at USI and UE from celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
“Dr. King was a husband, a father, a pastor, a theologian, and a drum major for justice” said USI keynote speaker Donna Brazile.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a holiday that calls for reflection.
“How he was able to still be like peaceful, but still be able to speak out, it inspired me to just be able to if i see a problem or an issue to just be able to tell a person in a kind way like this isn’t the way we should do things you should be kind to everyone” said UE student Aaron Hochran.
A day many use to get inspired to face life’s challenges in a new way.
“I know MLK. focused on race and things like that but i think we can even carry that in every day life just if you follow your dreams and believe in what you’re doing you can be really successful”said Hochran.
The USI held a luncheon Monday to focus on the strides the community has taken.
“I got to see two men who didn’t look like me be president i got to see a female be president in the south western tip in the state of Indiana” said Multi Cultural Executive Director Pamela Hopson.
UE brought the historic idea of a march to life as they walked around the track reflecting on how MLK changed their lives
“A positive role model in my life. especially in an area with not a lot of black role models i kind of had to pick my own black role model. so, he was very important to me in that aspect” said Haubstadt native Hochran.
Even though we have made great strides throughout the years, USI keynote speaker Brazile says there is still more work to be done.
"I think Dr. King would have been dissatisfied about the state of race relations in this country where we’re still blaming each other and not looking forward to a better future” said Brazile.
“Passion is important but so is action” said Hochran.
This was UE’s 35th MLK march. The event usually happens outdoors in the community, but with the ice and cold weather they moved it indoors.
