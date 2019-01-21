Slick start possible on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -We are a third of the way through winter and have already picked up 7.7″ of snow for the season at Evansville Regional Airport. We’ll add more snow to that total on Wednesday morning, based on what the models are showing for the middle of the week. The GFS depicts rain on Tuesday night that will continue into Wednesday morning and then change over to a wintry mix before ending:
All the models are yielding under an inch of wintry precip; however, we know that just a little snow can cause big travel headaches. Be alert to changing weather conditions and plan accordingly.
We have an alert day in place for Wednesday morning. Bitter cold and more snow Friday through Sunday may mean more alert days will be necessary. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.
