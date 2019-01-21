New details in triple homicide released by OPD

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Just four days after a triple murder there are still unanswered questions, but police have confirmed a few new pieces of information.
Police are still not releasing any motives in the shooting from Thursday, but now police say all four suspects were shot in the head. Jay Michael Sowders, Christopher Carie, and Robert Smith all died from those injuries.
While Carmen Vanegas remains in critical condition at last check.
OPD also says they have now identified the man they were looking for who appeared in surveillance video from a nearby gas station. Police say the man is not a suspect, but they still hope to question him to fill in some blanks.
Police added they think everyone involved in the case has been charged and have no other suspects as of right now.
Funeral services for Sowders, Carrie and Smith are pending.
Both suspects, Cylar Shemwell and Arnett Baines are expected in court for the first time this week.
