Neighborhood Watch: Daviess Co. Sheriff Department need help identifying man, 2 people in jail accused of insurance fraud

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Detectives of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fraud complaint at the Even Steven in Friendly Village.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department wants your help identifying this man.
If you have information that would help, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8888
In Henderson, two people are in jail accused of insurance fraud and falsely reporting an incident.
Police arrested 30-year-old Dustin Ross and 66-year-old Estella Goodfellow early Monday morning. Police say they found Ross hiding inside a dryer inside the Villagebrook Drive home.
Police also arrested 27-year-old Jailynna Snyder. She’s facing a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension.
