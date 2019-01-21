More rain & wintry weather ahead

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Monday’s temperatures hovered in the 20′s through most of the day after dropping to 11 in the morning. Southwest winds will push temps back into the lower 40′s on Tuesday. Clouds and rain will return from the south by Tuesday night. Some rain may change over to light snow early Wednesday. While accumulations should be under an inch, travel problems may appear since rain will make pre-treating roads difficult. Temperatures plunge back into the 20s by the end of the week and wind chills will approach zero by Friday morning. More snow is possible over the weekend.