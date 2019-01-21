MLK Day celebrations across Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Celebrations continue throughout the day in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.
At the University of Evansville, the MLK Day events begin at 11:45 a.m. with the Symbolic March: Civil Rights March on Washington and Pre-March Rally, which will take place in the Student Fitness Center.
Several events on the UE campus are scheduled through the day and you can find the full event schedule by clicking the following link: University of Evansville to Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Across town at USI, the 2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. Donna Brazile, a political strategist and New York Times best-selling author, will be the keynote speaker for the event inside the University Center.
14 News' Aria Janel is in attendance for USI’s MLK Memorial Luncheon and we will have a full story later Monday.
Tickets for USI’s MLK Day luncheon can be purchased at the USI Multicultural Center in room 1224 in University Center East.
The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March in Owensboro concluded earlier Monday.
The annual march, which is planned by the Owensboro Human Relations Commission and Owensboro-Daviess County Education Community, began at 9 a.m. at Owensboro High School and finished at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
14 News reporter Katie Kapusta was in Owensboro for the MLK March and will have more the day’s celebration coming up on 14 News.
