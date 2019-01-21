Kamala Harris announces she will run for president

(Gray News) - Sen. Kamala Harris of California announced Monday she would be entering a fast-growing field of people seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
She made the announcement on “Good Morning America” and released her first campaign video online.
Her memoir, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” debuted in January. She is said to be considering Baltimore or Atlanta as her campaign headquarters, the New York Times reported.
In 2018, she ran many Facebook ads asking Democrats to sign a petition to help protect special counsel Robert Mueller, the Huffington Post reported.
Harris is California’s junior senator, joining the Senate in 2017 as the second black woman and first South Asian-American senator in history. Her father is black, and her mother is an Indian-American immigrant.
She is a member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on the Budget.
She served as attorney general for the state of California from 2011 to 2017, the state’s first black and first woman to hold that office.
Harris got her start in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. In 2003, Kamala became the District Attorney of the City and County of San Francisco, serving two terms.
Harris grew up in Oakland, gained her undergraduate degree from Howard University and gained her law degree from the University of California.
She was one of the Democrats targeted by an October 2018 bombing plot in which several explosive devices were sent to several people, including former President Barack Obama. A south Florida man was arrested for allegedly sending the 14 devices.
Harris lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Doug Emhoff, and is the stepmother to two children.
