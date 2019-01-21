IHSAA girls basketball sectional pairings

INDIANA (WFIE) - There’s just one week remaining in the girls high school basketball regular season and the sectionals begin next Tuesday.
Here’s how the sectionals look after Sunday’s draw.
4A at Jasper:
- Jasper vs North
- Castle vs Harrison
- Reitz and Central will play the winners from the above games on Friday
3A at Gibson Southern:
- Bosse vs Gibson Southern
- Mt. Vernon vs Boonville
- Heritage Hills and Memorial get the byes and play Friday
3A at Vincenners:
- Southridge vs Pike Central
- Princeton will wait to play on Friday
2A at Forest Park:
- Mater Dei vs Forest Park
- South Spencer vs Tell City
- Perry Central and North Posey get the byes
1A at Tecumseh:
- Wood Memorial vs Springs Valley
- Cannelton vs Tecumseh
- Dubois plays the game one winner
All the sectional championships will be Saturday, February 2.
