IHSAA girls basketball sectional pairings
By Jared Goffinet | January 21, 2019 at 3:08 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 3:13 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - There’s just one week remaining in the girls high school basketball regular season and the sectionals begin next Tuesday.

Here’s how the sectionals look after Sunday’s draw.

4A at Jasper:

  • Jasper vs North
  • Castle vs Harrison
  • Reitz and Central will play the winners from the above games on Friday

3A at Gibson Southern:

  • Bosse vs Gibson Southern
  • Mt. Vernon vs Boonville
  • Heritage Hills and Memorial get the byes and play Friday

3A at Vincenners:

  • Southridge vs Pike Central
  • Princeton will wait to play on Friday

2A at Forest Park:

  • Mater Dei vs Forest Park
  • South Spencer vs Tell City
  • Perry Central and North Posey get the byes

1A at Tecumseh:

  • Wood Memorial vs Springs Valley
  • Cannelton vs Tecumseh
  • Dubois plays the game one winner

All the sectional championships will be Saturday, February 2.

