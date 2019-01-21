Hundreds celebrate MLK Day in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The cold didn’t stop about a hundred marchers of all ages, races, and religions from marching from Owensboro High School to Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“Our march was just something to make sure that everybody sees that this legacy is continuing," Naheed Murtaza vice chair of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission said. "We have not forgot the message and we will push forward rain or shine or snow, we will be there together.”
The annual Martin Luther King Junior Day celebration includes a gathering of speakers to preach Dr. King’s message.
“You had so many walks of life because at the end of the day, we’re all humanity," Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph president of the local NAACP and pastor at Pleasant Point Baptist church said. "We all want the same thing. You know, we just want peace. We want happiness. We want to co-exist in a place we all can thrive in.”
With standing room only, the Owensboro Human relations committee was thrilled with the crowd.
“The crowd! The willingness of people to want to be here for this special day," Randolph said.
But some realize that while our community is working to come together, not all are.
“We shouldn’t be that complacent," Murtaza said. "And being relaxed. Just because we are doing okay does not mean that others are not suffering oppression.”
And community leaders believe the day isn't just about Martin Luther King, but about realizing how you too can change the world.
“Find something that you’re passionate about that you want to see change in and you commit yourself to it," Randolph said.
