Evansville City Councilwoman Connie Robinson not running again

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have been seeing several people file to run for Evansville City Council. Now we are are learning of one long time Councilwoman who will not be running again.
After 24 years representing the 4th Ward in the city, Connie Robinson has decided not to seek another term. Robinson has been a staple on City Council since 1995, serving as president in 2013.
We sat down with her pastor, Rev. Adrian Brooks. Brooks says he and Robinson have been long time family friends, and he is not surprised that she is ready to step back and focus on her family and business.
Brooks calls Robinson giving, smart, and passionate about what she believes in. He says she loves her community and supported affordable housing and community programs.
Brooks says Robinson has helped spearhead the funding for many activities that have impacted a lot of people.
“If a person on the East side has a new roof and a person in the center city gets a handicap accessible bathroom. If a person on the West side gets a wheel chair ramp and a person on the north side gets a hot water tank you can all thank Connie because Connie was one of those people who helped to make sure we had an emergency rehab program,” says Rev. Brooks.
We have learned Alex Burton plans to run for City Council representing the 4th Ward. As of now, he is the only candidate we have heard who is seeking the spot.
