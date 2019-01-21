Caught On Cam: Tollworker Hit

By Jared Goffinet | January 21, 2019 at 1:58 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 1:58 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFIE) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have located the woman they say hit a toll booth worker while getting onto the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday when a woman, identified as 26-year-old Brittnie Kenyon, entered the toll plaza in her pickup truck on the Pinellas County side of the bridge.

Troopers say workers told her to stop so another toll worker could walk in the pedestrian crosswalk. Kenyon did not stay stopped and hit the 80-year-old woman, the FHP report says.

The collision knocked the toll booth worker to the ground. She was later taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital with minor injuries.

