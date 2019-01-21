Brutal Wind Chills

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On Alert for slick spots and quivering wind chills this morning. Wind chills will drop to zero to +5 this morning and only settle in the upper teens this afternoon. Partly sunny today as high temps struggle into the upper 20’s.
Windy and warmer on Tuesday due to southerly winds as high temps climb into the upper 40’s. Rain arrives Tuesday night with temps in the mid to upper 30’s.
On Alert for snow on Wednesday but this system wants to mix in more rain. High temps will hover just above freezing but drop Wednesday afternoon and evening with a change over to snow likely. Light snow accumulations possible during the evening commute.
