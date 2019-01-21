Airborne car crashes through 2 homes

HIGHLAND RANCH, CO (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after an airborne car crashed through portions of two homes in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
“Somehow the vehicle left the roadway and appeared to have gone airborne and went through the roof of one house in a residential garage and into the other,” said South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Eric Hurst.
It’s unclear what made the driver lose control, but authorities say the 86-year-old had a medical issue prior to going off the road.
He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. No one else inside of the two homes was injured in the crash.
Authorities don’t believe any criminal charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 WFIE Via NBC News Channel. All rights reserved.