Airborne car crashes through 2 homes
By Jared Goffinet | January 21, 2019 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 11:31 AM

HIGHLAND RANCH, CO (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after an airborne car crashed through portions of two homes in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

“Somehow the vehicle left the roadway and appeared to have gone airborne and went through the roof of one house in a residential garage and into the other,” said South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Eric Hurst.

[Watch: Video shows airborne car crashing into garage]

It’s unclear what made the driver lose control, but authorities say the 86-year-old had a medical issue prior to going off the road.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. No one else inside of the two homes was injured in the crash.

Authorities don’t believe any criminal charges will be filed.

