USI Women Surge Past Cardinals for Third Straight Win

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball rallied from an early nine-point second-quarter deficit to earn a 65-51 Great Lakes Valley Conference road win over host William Jewell College Saturday afternoon.The Screaming Eagles (13-4, 6-1 GLVC) trailed 25-16 less than two minutes into the second period, but a 16-5 run to end the period put USI in a 32-30 lead heading into the intermission.USI used a 15-3 surge throughout the final three-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter to break a 36-36 tie and take a 51-39 lead into the final period. Senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana), who recorded her first-career double-double with a game-high 17 points and career-high 13 rebounds, began the run with a three-point to put USI up, 39-36.The Eagles got free throws from sophomore center Audrey Turner (Fishers, Indiana) and wrapped three-pointers by sophomore guards Kennedy Williams (Marshall, Illinois) and Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) around a bucket by sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) as they went up 49-38.Senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) put the exclamation point on the period with a bucket at the buzzer to put USI up by 12 heading into the fourth quarter. In all, the Eagles outscored the Cardinals 35-14 throughout the final eight minutes of the first half and third quarter to break the game open.William Jewell (9-6, 3-4 GLVC) scored a pair of quick baskets to begin the fourth period and cut USI’s lead to eight, but back-to-back three-pointers by DeHart, who scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth period, put USI up 57-43 with seven minutes to play.USI built its lead to as much as 18 points late in the fourth as it held the Cardinals to 0-of-13 shooting during a game-clinching 8-0 run that took five minutes off the clock.