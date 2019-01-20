Tri-State preparing for winter storm

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - As the weather continues to hit the region, many Tri-State leaders have made preparations to keep the sidewalks and roadways clear.
The president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, Josh Armstrong, told us they have crews downtown that will be working throughout the night to spread salt and snow melt and to clear the areas around the businesses downtown.
Armstrong said their preparations began earlier in the week, and as the forecast changed, so did their plans.
"We knew something was coming and we were surprised by the increase in severity," said Armstrong. "We were expecting a pretty light event. Maybe it looks like it is going to be a little heavier than that. It is just a lot of communication, we have a great crew and they have the right equipment and they are able to get things done in an expedient manner so. We are prepared. We are ready."
Armstrong said that his crews will be taking care of the roads in downtown Evansville for as long as they need to, in order to make sure the area is clear and safe.
Greg Bryant with the street maintenance department said the heavy rain made for a challenge.
Crews were not able to pre-treat the roads like they usually would because of the rain.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was at the highway garage earlier to discuss their game plan for the weather and he urges drivers to be safe and keep these workers in mind.
“When you see first responders or if you see snow plows, whether it is city, county, or state, take heed,” said Mayor Winnecke. “These men and women are out trying to make the streets safer. Everyone wants the streets as clear as possible, as quickly as possible. No one more than me. So let’s make sure that these men and women have a clear path as possible to do their jobs.”
