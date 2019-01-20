Roadways are still slick around the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Tri-State area may be out of the Winter Weather Advisory, but there are still some slick spots out there.
Snowfall varied in the Tri-State. Evansville had 2.1″, Henderson 2.0″, Mt. Carmel 2.1″ and Carmi had 4.1″.
There were reports of numerous slide offs. The Indiana State Police responded to 24 slide offs and they say the majority off them happened on I-64 and I-69. Luckily they had no reports of injuries.
Vanderburgh County’s Sheriff, Dave Wedding, tells us they responded to 40 crashed Saturday night and many were slide offs.
However, the roads are still slick and dangerous in some spots and the Indiana State Troopers are still getting reports of slide offs as we go into Sunday afternoon.
The main roads in Evansville appear to be much better than they were Saturday night and early Sunday morning. But there are still a lot of slick spots, mostly on secondary roads.
The Henderson Police Depart is warning residents to not go out unless it’s necessary because of the dangerous road conditions.
It will remain bitterly cold and breezy throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching into the mid 20s and wind chill values in the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the teens with single digit wind chills. That also means the snow/ice we get Saturday, will not melt on Sunday.
Below are some pictures from around the Tri-State to help give you an idea of what road conditions are like. You can also click here to watch our the SkyVision to see how live traffic is responding to the road conditions.
Above you can see that the Twin Bridges appear to still be slick.
Riverside drive appears to be in good condition.
Above you can see that the Lloyd Expressway might still been hazardous.
The roads of downtown Princeton look like they are cleared off.
Above is Madisonville.
Temperatures will make it into the low 30s Monday, but it looks like most of us will still struggle to make it above the freezing point.
It will warm up into the upper 40s to near 50° Tuesday, but rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and could change over to another round of snow or wintry mix on Wednesday as temperatures fall back into the 30s for the rest of the week.
