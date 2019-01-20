Prince Phillip photographed driving without seatbelt 48 hours after car crash

SANDRINGHAM, UK (CNN) - Less than 48 hours after Prince Philip crashed and flipped his car, the 97-year-old royal was spotted out driving again in Sandringham, UK, and without a seatbelt.
Police gave the Duke of Edinburgh a warning after being spotted driving without a seat belt after crashing his car earlier in the week.
Police said they are aware and that "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver."
Prince Philip passed an eye exam on Saturday, after upturning his vehicle on Thursday, a source at Buckingham palace told CNN on Sunday.
When asked about a picture showing the Duke of Edinburgh driving without a seatbelt, just 48 hours after his accident, Buckingham Palace refused to comment.
The crash incident has raised questions over whether the Prince should still be allowed to drive.
Prince Phillip is five months from his 98th birthday.
