Panthers Serve a Balanced Attack to Fighting Scots

VIENNA, WV (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team got back to its winning ways on Saturday with an 80-69 victory over Ohio Valley. With a winter storm looming, the Panthers proved to be early risers, leading for nearly the entirety of the contest. Four starters reached double figures in the Great Midwest victory while Mohamed Abu Arisha fell a rebound shy of another double-double. Erik Bell tied the game at nine before Tarik Dixon gave the Panthers (7-8, 5-4 G-MAC) the lead for good with a three-point bucket in the first five minutes. Wesleyan quickly ran its lead into double figures by the midway point of the first half, 26-16.