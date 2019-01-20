KWC Women Wallop Ohio Valley by 41

VIENNA, WV (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team continued its winning ways on Saturday, defeating Ohio Valley University 87-46 for their seventh straight Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory and 13th win in 14 games.
The Fighting Scots got on the board first but a jumper from Keelie Lamb and a three-point basket from Kelsey Ivers gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead. Wesleyan was in cruise control from there, outscoring Ohio Valley 30-11 in the first frame while shooting 45.8% from the floor.
Jenna Martin knocked back a fast break jumper in the paint at the 6:37 mark of the second to extend Wesleyan's lead to 21-points. Ivers and Martin combined for 25 points in the first half alone as the Panthers took a 50-27 lead to the break.
Wesleyan kept rolling in the third quarter, outscoring the Fighting Scots by 20 points. Back-to-back three's from Martin put the Panthers ahead by 33 midway through the third. With less than one minute remaining, Shayla Wright drained a three to extend the lead to 42 entering the final frame.
The Panthers struggled in the fourth quarter, shooting 2-of-11 from the floor and being held to 8 points but the Fighting Scots hardly made a dent in the deficit as Wesleyan came out with a 87-46 win.
Martin finished with 23 points including four three's. Ivers tabbed 12 points while Lamb flirted with a double double at 11 points and seven rebounds. Cali Nolot grabbed seven boards while Kaylee Clifford recorded four steals.
After a two-week hiatus, the Panthers return home to the Sportscenter next week for a six-game homestand over the next three weeks. Wesleyan hosts Hillsdale on Thursday followed by Findlay on Saturday.
