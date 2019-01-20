Bitterly cold Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We will start the day on Sunday with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s, but it will also be breezy with winds out of the north at around 10-20 mph, causing wind chill values to sink into the single digits.
It will remain bitterly cold and breezy throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching into the mid 20s and wind chill values in the teens under partly to mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the teens with single digit wind chills.
Temperatures will make it into the low 30s Monday, but it looks like most of us will still struggle to make it above the freezing point.
It will warm up into the upper 40s to near 50° Tuesday, but rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and could change over to another round of snow or wintry mix on Wednesday as temperatures fall back into the 30s for the rest of the week.
